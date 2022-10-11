TravelCenters of America (TA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $52.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop operator had gained 0.37% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TravelCenters of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.73 billion, up 40.55% from the prior-year quarter.

TA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.59% and +43.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.88% higher. TravelCenters of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note TravelCenters of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means TravelCenters of America is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



TravelCenters of America LLC (TA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

