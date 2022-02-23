TravelCenters of America Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.27, changing hands as high as $43.94 per share. TravelCenters of America Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $64.5796 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.