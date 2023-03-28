US Markets
TA

TravelCenters of America says Arko's $1.4 bln bid not superior to BP

March 28, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background on BP offer, TravelCenters' operations

March 28 (Reuters) - TravelCenters of America TA.O on Tuesday confirmed Arko Corp's ARKO.O $1.4 billion takeover offer is not superior to its existing proposal from British energy giant BP Plc BP.L.

Store operator Arko said on Monday it had made a buyout offer for TravelCenters, which was higher than BP's $1.3 billion bid in mid-February.

But TravelCenters' board said Arko's proposal did not constitute a superior offer and had a high level of execution risk due to the latter's inability to secure committed financing.

The board also noted Arko's sub-investment grade credit rating was unattractive to Service Properties Trust SVC.O, which owns most of TravelCenters' properties.

TravelCenters owns a network of about 281 highway sites across 44 U.S. states and offers services beyond fueling, including truck maintenance, restaurants, travel stores and parking, which account for 70% of the business's profit margin.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TA
ARKO
BP
SVC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.