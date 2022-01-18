TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) shareholders have earned a 24% CAGR over the last three years

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock has done reasonably well over three years. It beat the market return of 82% in that time, gaining 89%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, TravelCenters of America moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:TA Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

We know that TravelCenters of America has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TravelCenters of America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TravelCenters of America (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But note: TravelCenters of America may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

