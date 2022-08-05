TravelCenters of America Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$3.1b, some 3.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$4.31, 288% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:TA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TravelCenters of America from three analysts is for revenues of US$10.6b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$7.60, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.36 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about TravelCenters of America's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$67.33per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic TravelCenters of America analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the TravelCenters of America's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that TravelCenters of America's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.3% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect TravelCenters of America to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards TravelCenters of America following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on TravelCenters of America. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TravelCenters of America going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that TravelCenters of America is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

