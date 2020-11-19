Cryptocurrencies

Travel Tech Firm Monaker Group Eyes Regulated Thai ICO Market

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Monaker Group, which builds booking platforms for the travel industry, is venturing into tokenized assets with the indirect acquisition of Thailand’s Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal.

The Nasdaq traded company took an “indirect controlling stake” in the entity that owns Longroot on Thursday, one day after buying up a third of Longroot minority shareholder Axion Ventures, a video game company.

It is now at the helm of one of the few ICO portals regulated by Thailand’s relatively crypto friendly Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related: Thai SEC Revises Net Capital Rules in Bid to Open Liquidity, Support Digital Asset Businesses: Report

Longroot could begin hosting ICOs for the travel and video game industries in 2021, according to Richard Marshall, Monaker’s corporate communications director. He said the move gives Monaker exposure to the growing digital assets ecosystem by providing opportunities in gaming and tech.

That’s especially important in a travel-crunching pandemic. Marshall said that with travel down, gaming is up. Both, he said, are now core to Monaker’s business. And both could benefit from tokenized offerings ahead.

“The broader business is really focused on delivering to the consumer, bringing technology, whether it’s vacation rental, gaming, in-game advertising,” he said. “And with the cryptocurrencies in the ICO portal there’s an opportunity for that crossover.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    Nov 10, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More