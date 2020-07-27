Travel stocks weigh on Europe after UK quarantine move on Spain

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

July 27 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as travel stocks slumped in early deals after Britain imposed a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain because of a surge of coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.5% by 0718 GMT after recording its first weekly fall in four on Friday.

Travel & leisure .SXTP slumped 3.2%, with UK-based airlines and tour operators such as TUI AG TUIGn.DE, TUIT.L, Easyjet Plc EZL.L, British Airways-owner IAG SA ICAG.L falling between 8% and 13.5%.

Europe's biggest holiday company TUI said on Sunday it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday Aug. 9.

Spanish stocks .IBEX fell 1.2%, while the Irish stocks benchmark .ISEQ dropped 1.4% after airline Ryanair RYA.I said it was impossible to say whether it might turn an annual profit due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI was among the few gainers, helped by a 2.9% gain for software group SAP SE SAPG.DE after it announced plans to spin off and float Qualtrics, the U.S. specialist in measuring online customer sentiment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

