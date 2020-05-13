Travel Stocks Tumble as Tui Plans to Cut 8,000 Jobs and U.K. Dashes Holiday Hopes

Travel stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, as Tui announced plans to cut 8,000 jobs and European countries looked set to dash hopes of a recovery anytime soon.

The world’s biggest tourism group said the coronavirus pandemic was the “greatest crisis the tourism industry and Tui has ever faced” as it set out plans to cut its cost base by 30%.

As a result, 8,000 jobs will either not be recruited or lost entirely, the German company said as it reported an underlying loss of €813 million in the first half — down €512 million on the previous year.

Shares in Tui, which has been supported by a €1.8 billion German government-backed bridging loan, fell 2.9% in early trading.

The wider European travel sector suffered losses on Wednesday after the U.K. health minister Matt Hancock said foreign holidays would most likely be canceled this summer. Low-cost airline Ryanair announced plans on Tuesday to start services — nearly 1,000 flights a day — in July, sparking optimism before Hancock warned “big, lavish international holidays” are unlikely to be possible due to social distancing rules.

Cruise operator Carnival, which is set to cut 450 jobs in the U.K., according to reports, fell 7% in early trading, leading the sector’s fallers.

Hotel chain Intercontinental Hotels Group tumbled 6.4%, while budget carrier EasyJet declined 4.8% and British Airways owner IAG fell 3.2% on another bad day for the industry.

Plans for international travelers to be quarantined for 14 days on entering the U.K. put travel stocks under further pressure. As part of the government’s “recovery strategy,” those arriving in the U.K. will need to self-isolate in their accommodation for two weeks and advised to download the National Health Service contract tracing app.

However, the European Union executive is expected to recommend an easing of border and travel restrictions across the bloc on Wednesday in a bid to restart tourism.

Tui offered some positive news, noting that booking for holidays in the summer of 2021 and this winter were up on typical years. “Holidays remain a high priority for customers and we see our customers committing early for future seasons,” the company said. It will also reopen hotels in Germany in the coming days and said its other European destinations were also ready for holiday makers.

The company, which has an airlines business as well as being a travel operator, said it would “right-size” its airlines and order book alongside the planned restructuring, adding it would be “much leaner and more flexible” postcoronavirus.

Looking ahead. Countries across Europe may be gradually lifting lockdown restrictions but a return to any semblance of normality for the travel industry is some way off. British Airways is set to cut up to 12,000 jobs because it doesn’t see travel demand returning to pre-virus levels for “several years.” Even a short-term boost from the reopening of economies across Europe looks unlikely to materialize, due to the U.K.’s 14-day quarantine plans and a number of other countries considering similar measures.

Tui is right about the pent-up demand for a holiday but there will be plenty of reluctance and nervousness around travel until the virus threat diminishes, whenever that might be.

