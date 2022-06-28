Travel Stocks TOUR, TCOM Rise as China Loosens Quarantine Requirements

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With China reportedly loosening its restrictions to curb Covid-19 infections, several travel stocks are on the move today. Two stocks in particular, Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), have clearly caught the attention of buy-side traders this morning.

Earlier this year, a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections put negative pressure on an already-troubled Chinese economy. The nation implemented a “zero-Covid” policy, which weighed heavily on travel companies with business in China.

Yet, there’s been some relief for these companies and their investors. China’s government reportedly said it will shorten the quarantine time for international travelers as well as those who have come into close contact with Covid-19 patients. Specifically, it will be reduced from 21 days to 10 days.

Furthermore, China’s government said it will loosen its testing requirements for people in quarantine. Also, travelers to China will be isolated for one week (previously two weeks) in a centralized location before monitoring their health for a further three days (previously one week) at home.

What’s Happening with Travel Stocks Today?

A number of economic sectors might benefit from China’s looser Covid-19 restrictions. However, this should prove to be a particularly major boon for travel companies with exposure to China.

Today’s traders quickly absorbed the news and reflected their relief in several travel stocks. Two stocks that moved with unusual speed and trading volume are TOUR and TCOM.

TOUR stock, which represents online packaged tour provider Tuniu, jumped 40% on the news of China’s restriction roll-back. If the upward momentum continues, this stock could test the crucial $1 level.

Meanwhile, shares of travel service provider Trip.com surged 17%. The buyers seem to be targeting the critical $30 resistance level, so keep an eye out for more bullish price action.

Notably, both TOUR and TCOM stock have been on persistent downtrends since the beginning of the year. However, today’s move could be the start of a recovery, or at least a cessation of the bear market, in these travel stocks.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Travel Stocks TOUR, TCOM Rise as China Loosens Quarantine Requirements appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.