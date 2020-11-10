Travel stocks lift London shares as higher unemployment rate weighs

PFD

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday after scaling a near three-month high in the previous session, although gains were capped on a slightly stronger pound, while a higher jobless rate stoked fears of a faltering economic recovery.

FTSE 100 up 0.6%; FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.6%. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.5%, boosted by travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and aero .FTNMX2710 stocks.

Official data showed layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped to 4.8%, while surveys said consumer spending faded in October even as the re-introduction of lockdowns prompted a renewed stockpiling spree.

Shares in Premier Foods Plc PFD.L jumped 3.9% after it raised its full-year trading profit outlook and said it expects higher demand for its brands due to the recent government restrictions on eating out.

