This Travel Stock Is Down 38%, but a Fund Just Increased Its Position by $24 Million

Key Points

Monimus Capital bought 2,053,088 Tripadvisor shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $23.91 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value rose by $20.12 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The transaction represented a 6.63% shift in 13F reportable AUM.

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On May 15, 2026, Monimus Capital Management, LP disclosed a buy of 2,053,088 shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), an estimated $23.91 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Monimus Capital Management increased its holding in Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2,053,088 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $23.91 million, based on the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $20.12 million, which includes both new purchases and changes in share price.

What else to know

Monimus Capital’s purchase brought its Tripadvisor position to 7.41% of 13F reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: TRIP: $26.72 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:BKNG: $18.92 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $15.02 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:RSKD: $14.47 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE:MSGS: $13.43 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Tripadvisor shares were priced at $9.60, down 38% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500 by 66 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.88 billion Net income (TTM) $18.60 million Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $9.60 One-year price change (38%)

Company snapshot

Tripadvisor offers online travel resources, including hotel and accommodation reviews, restaurant reservations, vacation rentals, and experiences through brands such as Tripadvisor.com, Viator, and TheFork.

The company serves global leisure and business travelers, as well as travel service providers seeking digital marketing and distribution channels.

It operates a digital platform that generates revenue from advertising, commissions on bookings, and transaction fees for experiences and dining reservations.

Tripadvisor operates one of the world's largest travel guidance platforms, leveraging user-generated content and a broad portfolio of travel media brands to connect travelers with accommodations, experiences, and dining options worldwide. Its scalable digital platform and diversified revenue streams position it as a key player in the online travel and experiences sector. Tripadvisor’s strategic focus on content, technology, and global reach supports its competitive position in a dynamic and evolving industry.

What this transaction means for investors

With Tripadvisor’s stock badly lagging over the past year, this move signals confidence that investors may be overly focused on the company’s struggling legacy hotel segment while underestimating faster-growing assets like Viator and TheFork.



Tripadvisor’s latest earnings, reported last week, showed a business in transition. First-quarter revenue fell 4% year over year to $382.4 million, but its Experiences segment grew 8% to $167.9 million, while gross booking value climbed 13% to roughly $1.2 billion. TheFork also posted 23% revenue growth and swung to positive adjusted EBITDA. The bad segment? Hotels, which saw revenue fall 20% to $157.9 million.



Meanwhile, Tripadvisor ended the quarter with roughly $1.1 billion in cash and generated $101.3 million in free cash flow. Management is also restructuring the business around what it calls an “experiences-led and AI-enabled” strategy.



With these developments, long-term investors should pay attention to whether Tripadvisor can successfully pivot away from its slower-growth hotel roots before competitive pressure and weaker margins erode the upside from Experiences.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Booking Holdings, and Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.