Travel Predictions: What To Expect When Traveling In 2023

2022 was a wild year in travel. From thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to what many deemed last summer “the global lost luggage crisis,” the travel industry’s post-Covid recovery wasn’t without some serious bumps along the way.

But armed with Air Tags and a bad case of wanderlust, many Americans are itching for travel to get back to normal. Here’s what we think that may look like—these are our best travel predictions for 2023.

The New Normal Is the ‘No-Normal’ When it Comes to Travel

According to a study by Expedia, Hotels.com and VRBO, 2023 is the year of no-normal travel, a year of travel “like no other.” After spending time post-pandemic traveling to see friends and family or exploring the great outdoors, 2023 is about travelers doing the unexpected—whatever the heck they want.

Although some travel trends are emerging (which we’ll elaborate more on below), when it comes to travel, people are doing whatever it is they truly feel like doing, whether that’s digital nomading, off-the-grid travel, wellness breaks, a focus on culture or taking that bucket list dream trip.

What does this mean for your travel plans? The world is giving you permission to do whatever your heart desires when it comes to travel—so do it (if you can afford it, which brings us to our next point).

Travel Costs Are on the Rise

Thanks to rising fuel costs, labor shortages and inflation, the cost of travel (like the cost of pretty much everything else) will be higher in 2023. But this doesn’t mean you need to become a budget backpacker to travel.

It’s all about savvy travel: knowing how and where to save and splurge. The concept of Champagne on a beer budget definitely applies as prices rise, and travelers should be on the lookout for valuable deals, hacks to save and shortcuts (see our section on points, miles and rewards below).

Travel Grows Amid Industry Struggles To Cope With Demand

According to forecasting by Economist Intelligence, global tourism will rise by 30% in 2023. However, airlines and hotels, still struggling with labor shortages, may not be equipped to handle the increase. We suggest being ready for delays, cancellations, lost luggage, overbooking, and other frustrating travel issues throughout 2023, especially if you’re traveling at peak times.

Not checking luggage or traveling in the off-season are simple ways to avoid travel drama, which brings us to our next trend.

The Off-Season May Not Be “Off” Much Longer

The off-season is the new peak season (or is it?)

Off-season, or off-peak travel, means avoiding peak travel times like Christmas, Thanksgiving and summer and instead traveling during winter, late fall or early spring.

Different destinations have distinct peak times: summer in most of Europe is the peak season, while the peak season in the Caribbean is winter. Typically, travelers can save money and beat the crowds by traveling in the off-season. But, travelers are starting to wise up, especially with prices on the rise, looking to save money and explore destinations without as many tourists around during those calmer times of the year.

It’s worth comparing prices to see if traveling in low season can save you money (or score you a solid off-peak hotel or flight redemption using points). But, with so many people traveling in the off-season, you may find these “quieter” times of the year not so quiet in 2023.

And, keep in mind that sometimes, the off-season is “off” for a reason—ski lifts are snowless, there’s a risk of hurricanes or it’s extremely hot and humid—so book at your own risk.

Travel Rewards (and Travel Reward Cards) Will Surge in Popularity

As travel becomes more expensive, perks from travel rewards cards (think lounge access or free checked bags) can help travelers experience luxury, even on a budget. For example, credit cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve® that offer Priority Pass lounge access mean that cardholders can enjoy airport lounges even when flying budget carriers like Ryanair or Spirit. Enrollment is required.

And the more travel rewards you have, the more options you’ll have for traveling in 2023. A survey by Hyatt showed that more than half of respondents said they’d change their travel plans to earn or redeem points, proving points and miles are valuable currency in the current travelsphere. A huge stash of points can get you those free hotel nights or airfare, allowing you to take that 2023 dream trip you wouldn’t have been able to afford otherwise.

Sustainable Travel Reigns for 2023—and Beyond

Sustainable travel is important to travelers: a 2022 study from Expedia showed that 90% of respondents in 11 global markets look for sustainable options when traveling. And the travel sector continues to move full speed ahead when it comes to sustainability.

U.S. airlines have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. But what about 2023? Airlines like Delta have revamped their amenity kits, onboard dining materials and bedding to reduce single-use plastic consumption by nearly 5 million pounds per year. Some airlines are replacing their entire fleets with more eco-friendly airplanes, like Transavia. This airline will receive its first A320neo in 2023, offering a 15% reduction in emissions.

And entirely eco-friendly airlines may start a new era of sustainable travel. In 2023, Flying Green, a French airline, will launch, aiming to be the first zero net emissions airline (and the quietest) in the skies.

It’s not just travelers and airlines that are committed to eco-friendly change in the coming years. Hotels, cities and attractions are working on sustainability practices, too. At the end of 2022, Palma de Mallorca limited cruise ship arrivals to three per day. In 2023, visitors to Venice, Italy, will have to book ahead online and pay a tourist fee to enter the city.

You may have noticed major hotel chains implementing changes, like reducing single-use plastic and redistributing food waste. Big brands like Marriott have lofty goals to reduce water consumption, landfill waste and carbon emissions by 2025. Many carbon-neutral hotels are under construction worldwide, including a Populus property in Colorado that claims it will be the first carbon-positive hotel in the U.S. to open in 2023.

But what does all this mean for travelers, anyway? Although many of the travel industry’s sustainable changes will happen slowly over time, in 2023, travelers will have just a bit more power to pick and choose hotels, airlines, tours, attractions and destinations that align with their own personal commitments to sustainability as more and more eco-friendly policies are implemented.

Business Travel Evolves: Working Remotely and ‘Bleisure’

Business travel is returning, but it’s moving slowly. According to Skift, business travel may not fully return to normality until 2026.

Experts say remote work will continue to increase in 2023, and many may want to work from new and exciting destinations.

Countries are ready and waiting for those digital nomads and remote workers. Spain’s digital nomad visa is expected to launch in January 2023. Other countries launched their digital nomad visas over the past couple of years, like Malta’s Nomad Residence Permit, Curacao’s At Home program or Barbados’ Welcome Stamp, among many others.

The concept of mixing business travel with leisure is a trend that we don’t see slowing down anytime soon, as many employees find the gap between working remotely and taking vacation closing. There’s a name for it, too—’bleisure’ travel, or a ‘bizcation’—where you combine business and leisure travel.

Expect hotels and home rentals to continue catering to this style of hybrid travel in 2023. In 2022, Airbnb emphasized the importance of having speedy WiFi and a dedicated workspace for hosts to attract remote workers and bleisure travelers.

Hotels are also working hard to create suitable spaces and amenities for these types of travelers, too. Expect to see things like increased technology offerings, co-working spaces and more charging ports in rooms, as well as a focus on leisure amenities like spas, pools and game rooms.

Be a Savvy Traveler in 2023

Armed with these predictions, you can dive into 2023, ready to plan whatever travel feels right. And if you have that stash of points to combat rising costs, want to partake in bleisure travel or are hoping to travel sustainably, you’re in luck—the travel industry is ready for you.

