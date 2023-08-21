Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.29, changing hands as low as $38.97 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.57 per share, with $46.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.