Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.57 per share, with $63.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.44.

