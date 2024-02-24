Travel + Leisure (TNL) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 52.53

The average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) has been revised to 52.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 49.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.42% from the latest reported closing price of 45.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 71,130K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 4,145K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,204K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,568K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 91.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,310K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,169K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,145K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

