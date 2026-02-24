Travel + Leisure (TNL) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 88.23

The average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) has been revised to $88.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of $79.90 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $112.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.66% from the latest reported closing price of $74.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 12.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.16%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 70,873K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,633K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 85.00% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,284K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,182K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 78.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,163K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.