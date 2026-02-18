Travel + Leisure Slips To Q4 Net Loss On Higher Expenses, But Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL), a leisure travel company, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue, helped by 5% tour growth and 2% volume per guest growth.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $61 million, or $0.95 per share, compared with a net profit of $119 million, or $1.75 per share, in the same period last year. This net loss includes $210 million in inventory write-downs and impairments related to the resort optimization initiative.

Excluding items, income was $120 million, or $1.83 per share, higher than $119 million, or $1.72 per share, last year. Excluding items, EBITDA rose to $272 million from $252 million in the prior year.

Loss before tax was $73 million as against a profit of $158 million a year ago. Operating loss stood at $22 million, compared with a profit of $206 million in 2024. Total expenses moved up to $1.048 billion from the prior year's $765 million.

Revenue increased to $1.026 billion from $971 million in the previous year, helped by the performance of almost all segments. Net VOI sales increased to $495 million from $456 million a year ago.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the management will pay a dividend of $0.60 per share.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Travel + Leisure expects adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $220 million, higher than the $202 million recorded for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the travel company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $1.030 billion to $1.055 billion, higher than the $990 million recorded for fiscal 2025.

TNL was up by 0.05% at $72.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.