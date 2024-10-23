Travel + Leisure sees Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $240M-$260M

Sees Q4 Gross VOI sales $550M-$600M, VPG $2,900-$3,000; and Travel and Membership Adjusted EBITDA $45M-$50M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TNL:
- TNL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Travel + Leisure management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Starbucks upgraded, Hershey downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Travel + Leisure downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
- Travel + Leisure initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.