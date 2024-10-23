Travel + Leisure sees Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $240M-$260M

Sees Q4 Gross VOI sales $550M-$600M, VPG $2,900-$3,000; and Travel and Membership Adjusted EBITDA $45M-$50M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TNL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.