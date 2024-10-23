Travel + Leisure reaffirms FY24 Adjusted EBITDA view $915M-$935M

Narrows FY24 Gross VOI view to $2.25B-$2.30B from $2.25B-$2.35B. Narrows FY24 VPG view to $3,000-$3,025 from prior outlook of $2,950-$3,050.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TNL:
- Travel + Leisure reports Q3 EPS $1.39, consensus $1.49
- Travel + Leisure sees Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $240M-$260M
- TNL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Travel + Leisure management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Starbucks upgraded, Hershey downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.