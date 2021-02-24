Markets
TNL

Travel + Leisure Q4 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 compared to $1.58, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $148 million, a decline of 44% from previous year. Fourth-quarter net revenues declined to $645 million from $981 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $95 million to $110 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $1.6 billion of liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility capacity.

The company will recommend a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More