Travel + Leisure Q4 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 compared to $1.58, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $148 million, a decline of 44% from previous year. Fourth-quarter net revenues declined to $645 million from $981 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $95 million to $110 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $1.6 billion of liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility capacity.

The company will recommend a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share.

