News & Insights

Markets
TNL

Travel + Leisure Q1 Profit Increases

April 24, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Wednesday announced an increase first quarter earnings, supported by revenue growth.

The quarterly earnings were $66 million or $0.92 per share, compared to $64 million or $0.81 per share last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.86 per share.

The Membership and leisure travel company's revenue for the quarter increased to $916 million from $879 million a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $906.16 million.

The company said it has experienced 15 percent increase in tours, 28 percent growth in owner tours and volume per guest above $3000.

The company expects second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $235 to $245 million and reaffirmed full year adjusted EBITDA outlook in a range of $910 million to $930 million.

Travel+Leisure said its management will recommend a second quarter dividend of $0.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.