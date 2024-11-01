Travel + Leisure price target raised to $64 from $58 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Travel + Leisure (TNL) to $64 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which argues that the company’s ability to drive growth through a combination of property development, property diversification membership sales, and increases in subscriptions will continue to drive revenue and cash flow growth, notes that its 12-month target price represents a potential return with dividends of over 37% from current levels.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TNL:
- Travel + Leisure price target raised to $41 from $40 at Barclays
- Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Travel + Leisure reaffirms FY24 Adjusted EBITDA view $915M-$935M
- Travel + Leisure reports Q3 EPS $1.39, consensus $1.49
- Travel + Leisure sees Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $240M-$260M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.