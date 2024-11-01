Travel + Leisure price target raised to $64 from $58 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Travel + Leisure (TNL) to $64 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which argues that the company’s ability to drive growth through a combination of property development, property diversification membership sales, and increases in subscriptions will continue to drive revenue and cash flow growth, notes that its 12-month target price represents a potential return with dividends of over 37% from current levels.

