Travel + Leisure price target raised to $41 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Travel + Leisure (TNL) to $41 from $40 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported better than expected EBITDA and guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

