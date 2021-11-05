Travel, Leisure ETFs Rally on Airbnb, Expedia Q3 Beat

Travel and leisure sector-related exchange traded funds climbed on Friday on strong third quarter results out of Airbnb (NasdaqGS: ABNB) and Expedia Group (NasdaqGS: EXPE).

On Friday, the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) advanced 5.1% and the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) increased 3.9%.

Meanwhile, Airbnb shares jumped 12.1% and Expedia shares surged 15.1%. ABNB makes up 5.4% of AWAY's underlying portfolio. EXPE makes up 4.3% of PEJ and 4.0% of AWAY.

Expedia posted revenue of $2.96 billion for the third quarter, up 97% year-over-year, and well ahead of Wall Street analysts' consensus of $2.73 billion, Barron's reports. Gross bookings were $18.7 billion, or up 117%, and adjusted Ebitda was $855 million, or up 181% from a year ago.

“Despite continued volatility in the travel recovery, Expedia Group’s net income and adjusted Ebitda for the quarter nearly matched our Q3 2019 levels driven by the superior performance from Vrbo and domestic travel along with improvements across virtually all lines of business,” Expeia CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. “With early positive signs in Q4 and many countries announcing new openings to international travelers, we are feeling increasingly confident about a continued recovery.”

Looking ahead, the trans-Atlantic travel corridor is set to re-open for COVID-19 vaccinated tourists on Monday, and airlines anticipate robust holiday travel demand after over a year of travelers being stuck at home.

Meanwhile, Airbnb also showed strong third-quarter profit growth and a beat on revenue estimates as the company recovers from the COVID-19 fallout and travel returns with the increased vaccination drives. The company revealed 79.7 million nights and experiences booked in the third quarter, a slight decrease from the second quarter, but still up 29% year over year, CNBC reports.

Airbnb also enjoyed its highest-ever revenue and net income for the third quarter, despite urban and cross-border travel not bouncing completely back to pre-pandemic levels, according to CFO Dave Stephenson. Revenue was at $2.24 billion, up 67% year-over-year, while net income surged 280% to $834 million on a year-over-year basis.

“Looking to 2022, vaccination progress and the recovery of international travel in Q4 2021 will be key themes for growth heading into the new year,” the company wrote.

