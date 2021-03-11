Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNL was $62.64, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.99 and a 355.9% increase over the 52 week low of $13.74.

TNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). TNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports TNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 417.91%, compared to an industry average of 34.3%.

