Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TNL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.18, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNL was $63.18, representing a -7.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.26 and a 145.07% increase over the 52 week low of $25.78.

TNL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON). TNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 443.97%, compared to an industry average of 34.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.