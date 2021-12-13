Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.71, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNL was $51.71, representing a -24.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.26 and a 25.91% increase over the 52 week low of $41.07.

TNL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). TNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports TNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 464.72%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tnl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.