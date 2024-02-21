Travel + Leisure Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $129 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $935 million from $899 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $129 Mln. vs. $90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $935 Mln vs. $899 Mln last year.

