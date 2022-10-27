Travel + Leisure Co. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $116 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $937 million from $839 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $116 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $937 Mln vs. $839 Mln last year.

