Travel + Leisure Co. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

July 26, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) announced earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $94 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $100 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $949 million from $922 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $94 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $949 Mln vs. $922 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Around $1.43 - $1.55

