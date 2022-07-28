Travel + Leisure Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $100M, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $109M or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $922M from $797 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $100M. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $922M vs. $797 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.