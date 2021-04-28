Travel + Leisure Co. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported first quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.39 compared to a loss of $0.98, last year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported first quarter net income to shareholders of $29 million compared to a loss of $134 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.33 compared to a loss of $1.54.

First quarter net revenues increased to $628 million from $558 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $579.07 million, for the quarter.

The company's management will recommend a second quarter dividend of $0.30 per share for approval by the Board of Directors in May 2021.

