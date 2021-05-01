Travel + Leisure Co. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.4% to hit US$628m. Travel + Leisure also reported a statutory profit of US$0.33, which was an impressive 114% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:TNL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Following the latest results, Travel + Leisure's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.04b in 2021. This would be a huge 37% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Travel + Leisure forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.02 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.99 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target increased 5.4% to US$73.07, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Travel + Leisure at US$78.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$59.50. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Travel + Leisure is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Travel + Leisure is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 51% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 13% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. Not only are Travel + Leisure's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Travel + Leisure going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

