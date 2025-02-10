Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $57.62 in the previous session. Travel + Leisure Co. has gained 11.7% since the start of the year compared to the 2.7% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 5.4% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 23, 2024, Travel Leisure Co. reported EPS of $1.57 versus consensus estimate of $1.49.

For the current fiscal year, Travel Leisure Co. is expected to post earnings of $6.52 per share on $3.86 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.48 per share on $4.03 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.47% and 4.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Travel Leisure Co. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Travel Leisure Co. has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.6X versus its peer group's average of 12.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Travel Leisure Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Travel Leisure Co. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Travel Leisure Co. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does TNL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TNL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). RCL has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 8.67%, and for the current fiscal year, RCL is expected to post earnings of $14.74 per share on revenue of $17.98 billion.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. have gained 16.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.94X and a P/CF of 14.41X.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TNL and RCL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Investment Research

