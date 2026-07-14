Is Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Travel Leisure Co. (TNL). TNL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.81. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 7.93.

Investors should also note that TNL holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TNL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.21. TNL's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.54, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TNL has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.15.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNL has a P/CF ratio of 7.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.48. Within the past 12 months, TNL's P/CF has been as high as 8.16 and as low as 4.94, with a median of 6.71.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Travel Leisure Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TNL is an impressive value stock right now.

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Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.