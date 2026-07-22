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Travel + Leisure Co. Raises FY26 Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While announcing the second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) also announced a financial outlook for the third quarter and raised the same for full-year 2026.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $285 million for the third quarter and $1,065 million to $1,085 million for the fiscal year 2026.

Also, the leisure travel company anticipates volume per guest of $3,300 to $3,350 for the third quarter and $3,325 to $3,375 for the full year 2026.

"Together, our operating performance and the addition of these businesses extend the growth opportunity in front of us and give us the confidence to raise our full year outlook," said Michael Brown, President & CEO of Travel + Leisure Co.

In the pre-market hours, TNL is trading at $73.50, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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