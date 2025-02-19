Travel + Leisure Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $119 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $971 million from $935 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Travel + Leisure said that it will recommend an increased first-quarter dividend of $0.56 per share for approval by the company's Board in March.

