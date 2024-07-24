Travel + Leisure Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $129 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $108 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $985 million from $949 million last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $129 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $985 Mln vs. $949 Mln last year.

