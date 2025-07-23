Travel + Leisure Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $108 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $110 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $1.02 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Travel + Leisure Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

