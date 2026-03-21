A Travel + Leisure Co. Insider Dumped Shares Worth $2.2 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

General Counsel James Savina sold 31,596 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$2.22 million on March 17, 2026.

The sale represented 100% of Savina's directly-held common stock, reducing direct holdings to zero.

No indirect holdings or derivative security participation was disclosed; all activity reflects direct ownership.

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James J. Savina , Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), reported the sale of 31,596 shares of common stock in a direct open-market transaction on March 17, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 31,596 Transaction value ~$2.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($70.38).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Savina's recent insider transactions?

This transaction matches the largest single direct open-market sale by Savina on record, equaling the most recent median sale size of 31,596 shares in the period since March 2025.

This transaction matches the largest single direct open-market sale by Savina on record, equaling the most recent median sale size of 31,596 shares in the period since March 2025. What is the impact on the insider’s ownership position?

Direct ownership in Travel + Leisure Co. common stock fell from 31,596 shares to zero, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings disclosed. However, he retained 46,980 restricted stock units after the sale.

Direct ownership in Travel + Leisure Co. common stock fell from 31,596 shares to zero, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings disclosed. However, he retained 46,980 restricted stock units after the sale. Is this transaction consistent with past selling patterns?

Since March of last year, sales have accelerated as remaining available shares declined, culminating in this complete disposition of direct holdings as of March 17, 2026.

Since March of last year, sales have accelerated as remaining available shares declined, culminating in this complete disposition of direct holdings as of March 17, 2026. What was the market context around the transaction date?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $70.38 per share, with the stock priced at $69.86 at the market close on March 17, 2026, and up 49.39% over the trailing year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/17/26) $70.38 Revenue (TTM) $4.02 billion Net income (TTM) $230.00 million 1-year price change 49.39%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 17, 2026.

Company snapshot

Travel + Leisure Co. provides vacation ownership interests, consumer financing, property management, vacation exchange, travel memberships, and booking technology solutions.

It generates revenue through sales of vacation ownership, recurring membership fees, property management, and travel technology services.

The company targets individual consumers seeking vacation ownership and memberships, as well as travel partners utilizing private-label booking platforms.

Travel + Leisure Co. operates as a leading provider in the vacation ownership and travel services industry, with a diversified portfolio spanning vacation resorts, exchange networks, and travel technology.

The company leverages its scale and brand recognition to serve a broad customer base across the United States and international markets. Strategic focus on recurring revenue streams and integrated travel services supports a resilient business model in the consumer cyclical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 17 sale of all directly-held shares in Travel + Leisure Co. by Executive Vice President and General Counsel James Savina could be seen as a cause for concern. The stock reached a multi-year high of $81 on Feb. 18, which suggests Savina was taking advantage of the price appreciation to dispose of his holdings. He still retained nearly 47,000 restricted stock units, which vest over time, so he maintains a stake in the company.

But Savina’s complete disposition indicates his confidence in greater share price appreciation is lacking. In fact, the stock has been trending downward in March due to several factors, including the government shutdown of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is responsible for airport security. This has caused delays in travel, and could hurt Travel + Leisure’s revenue this year.

Travel + Leisure shares rose on the back of solid 2025 performance. The vacation company posted net revenue of $4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $990 million for last year. It forecasted adjusted EBITDA to exceed $1 billion in 2026, prompting the share price increase.

As a result, its price-to-earnings ratio is 20, double what it was in 2025. This means the stock is expensive, making now a good time for shareholders to sell, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.