Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $111 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Travel + Leisure Co. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $1.044 billion from $993 million last year.

The management will recommend a fourth quarter dividend of $0.56 per share for approval by the Board in November.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $965 million to $985 million against its prior outlook of $955 million to $985 million.

TNL was up by 2.36% at $62.10 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

