Travel + Leisure: Website Traffic Shows Rising Trends

After a hiatus of about two years, travel and leisure companies, including Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL), are witnessing a spike in demand. So should investors gobble up the TNL stock and shares of other top travel-related companies?

While consumers are once again opening their wallets, the uncertain economic trajectory continues to play spoilsport. This is making investment decisions tough. Coming to the investors’ aid is TipRanks’ new Website Traffic screener.

This screener helps track the changes in website traffic, thus providing valuable insights about consumer behavior and its impact on a company’s performance and stock price.

For TNL, a leading membership and leisure travel company, the tool shows that the traffic is rising swiftly, pointing to a rebound in demand. Looking at month-on-month data, website traffic at travelandleisureco.com was 72.90% higher in April compared to March.

Moreover, trends improved further in May, wherein traffic rose 27.34% month-on-month despite a higher base. Further, on a year-to-date basis, TNL’s website traffic has surged 583.84% compared to last year’s period.

Now What?

The spike in website traffic is a positive signal for TNL. Furthermore, management remains upbeat and expects to benefit from higher demand.

During the Q1 conference call, TNL’s CEO Michael D. Brown stated that the company is witnessing “record-setting sales volume per guest” in its timeshare business. Brown added, “We expect occupancy for the remainder of the year to be above 2019 as we anticipate a robust travel season in North America.”

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded TNL stock to Buy, thanks to the improving operating environment.

Katz stated, “The recovery in leisure travel has evolved to where the comparative value proposition of Timeshare continues to improve, which provides confidence in TNL’s FY22 guidance.”

Notably, TNL expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA in the range of $855 million to $875 million in 2022. Further, it expects volume per guest of about $3,300. Additionally, TNL is repurchasing its stock at an accelerated pace and announced an increase in its share buyback program.

Bottom Line

The recovery in leisure travel reflected in its rising website traffic and upbeat management commentary is encouraging for TNL. However, macro concerns could pose challenges.

TNL stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on two Buy and one Hold recommendation. Further, the average Travel + Leisure price target of $64.67 implies 59.13% upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.