Travel Insurance For A Student’s Semester Abroad

As we continue to experience the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both domestic and international travel, college students and their families across the nation are waiting to hear if their study abroad programs will go forward in the spring and beyond.

While waiting for those decisions, now is the time to do your research about travel insurance for your child’s study abroad trip.

What Travel Insurance Should a Student Abroad Have?

There are many travel insurance companies that can cover the full duration of any standard study abroad program.

Look for a travel insurance policy that covers trip cancellation, trip interruption, trip delay, medical expenses, medical evacuation and baggage, advises Scott Adamski, head of U.S. field sales for AIG Travel.

Read the fine print of the policy to ensure it will match the needs of your student’s situation. There are unique benefits from different providers.

One unique benefit, for example, is AIG Travel’s medical expense coverage for treatment related to mental or psychological health.

“This coverage is included specifically to assist or treat traveling students that might have challenges abroad—related to being away from home for the first time, stressed with studies in a new environment, or anxious/depressed for any other reason,” explains Adamski. “For a variety of reasons, having a plan with medical expense coverage is an important attribute of any travel insurance plan that you are selecting for your child’s trip abroad.”

Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz Travel, says the top two types of travel insurance for students studying abroad are:

Cancellation coverage, which reimburses you for prepaid, nonrefundable trip deposits on things like airline tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars, tours and cruises

Post-departure coverage for baggage, travel delays and medical emergencies

Durazo cautions that medical treatment overseas can be expensive, with payments often required either prior to getting treatment or before you can leave the hospital.

“Many domestic health insurance plans may not cover your child in other countries,” he explains. “If you’re not prepared to pay all the medical bills out of pocket, this is a very important reason to buy travel insurance.”

Another important benefit that travel insurance can offer students traveling abroad is a 24-hour emergency hotline. If your student has an accident and needs immediate help, or is the victim of crime, emergency assistance agents can direct your student to the help they require.

Special Considerations for a Semester Abroad

While every student traveler is different, many have a significant amount of global travel experience. A young adult’s selected activities, transportation choices and housing during their journeys all impact their risk, says Adamski.

“Students on shoestring budgets are more likely to make compromises on accommodations and transportation, such as staying in less expensive hotels, hostels, home-share rentals or campus dorms, perhaps with people they’ve only recently met,” he says. Students abroad also often walk, bike, rideshare or use trains and university-provided vans and shuttles to their destinations.

“These forms of accommodation and transportation may present different challenges than other options,” says Adamski.

Having a solid travel insurance policy is a safety net for these sometimes dicey situations.

It’s just as important to note that, compared to other types of travelers, Adamski says students who are abroad are also likely to be more adventurous and immersed in local culture, conduct more intra-country and regional travel and engage in nightlife activities. “Even the most diligent traveler can become complacent about personal well-being, and being adventurous exposes students to greater safety, security, health and even cultural and legal risks,” he says.

Common Problems for Students Abroad

AIG Travel has seen these common problems during student travel abroad:

Language barriers.

Consumption of street food, particularly if it contains ingredients unfamiliar to the traveler’s normal diet.

Depending on the country being visited, the drinking age may be lower. This can lead to overindulgence by young students, which could then lead to other problems ranging from getting lost, running afoul of local laws or becoming a more attractive target for criminals.

Unfamiliarity with local traffic laws—particularly for those students renting or borrowing a scooter or bicycle, this could lead to property damage or injury.

Unfamiliarity with local cultural norms and expectations—American travelers, through their choices of attire or behavior, may attract unwanted attention to themselves and, quite unwittingly, may also dress, speak or act in a way that is culturally offensive to local citizens.

Unfamiliarity with the financial and other requirements that local hospitals impose if treatment or admission becomes necessary.

When Should You Buy a Travel Insurance Plan?

Travel insurance is ideally purchased within 15 days of the initial deposit date for the trip, says Adamski, so that you have access to early purchase benefits such as cancel for any reason coverage. But a policy can be purchased up to 24 hours prior to the trip departure date.

Make Sure to Check These

Put emphasis on medical expense coverage. Ensuring the right level of medical expense coverage for your student should be top priority. While standard travel insurance plans will often offer some level of medical coverage, there are often enhancements available.

“For instance, we offer a product enhancement called our ‘Medical Bundle,’ which allows the traveler to double the coverage limits for medical expense and evacuation,” says Adamski of AIG Travel.

AIG Travel also has a new “Inconvenience Bundle” that can be added to a base policy. It provides additional benefits if, for example, the student takes a weekend trip to see a special attraction, and upon arrival suddenly learns that it’s closed for certain unforeseen reasons. “In such cases, a traveler could receive a flat payment for their inconvenience,” says Adamski.

Look for travel assistance services that come with the travel insurance plan. For example, travel assistance is included in all AIG Travel Guard base plans, says Adamski, and services are available to policyholders on a 24/7 basis.

He recommends that travelers familiarize themselves with the breadth of the plan’s assistance offerings, as it can provide critical aid such as hospital or doctor recommendations and translation services across a wide range of languages. They can even provide local restaurant or sightseeing recommendations.

Pandemic Coverage for a Student Studying Abroad

The pandemic creates a greater need for travel insurance and the right coverage for medical emergencies. In addition, some international destinations have new and evolving medical insurance requirements for incoming travelers.

“These requirements can be covered by certain travel insurance policies and can provide coverage for the full length of their trip,” explains Kasara Barto, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance provider.

These travel insurance policies include medical evacuation coverage that can provide transportation to the nearest adequate medical facility—and even back home if the treating physician deems it necessary.

Since the mandatory coverage amount can vary by country, make sure to confirm the requirements of the destination. Squaremouth recommends a minimum of $100,000 in emergency medical and medical evacuation coverage to account for COVID-19 related medical care and evacuation expenses.

See Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best pandemic travel insurance plans.

A final tip for students traveling abroad: Barto at Squaremouth notes that the cost of tuition for a study abroad program is not something that can be insured on a travel insurance policy, as it is not considered a trip cost.

