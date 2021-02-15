Travel Insurance Considerations For A Destination Wedding

One of the first things to put on your destination wedding to-do list is to purchase travel insurance. It’s best purchased right after you put down your first trip deposit.

Planning the details of a wedding is stressful enough. Adding a big trip into the mix can mean adding worries about delays reaching the destination and illness that makes travel out of the question.

Here’s how the right travel insurance could save the big day.

Top Travel Insurance Benefits for a Destination Wedding

For travelers headed to a destination wedding, your travel insurance policy should—at a minimum—include coverage for trip cancellation, trip interruption, travel delays, and medical expenses and medical evacuation, recommends Scott Adamski, spokesperson for AIG Travel.

The bridal party will likely need to buy their own individual travel insurance policies, rather than trying to insure everyone under one policy. That’s because bridal party members are likely to have differences in trip costs based on point of origin, durations of stay and policy needs, among other factors, says Adamski.

“There are certain circumstances under which a single policy could cover a group of travelers, such as family members residing at the same address, but such a scenario would likely only apply to a fraction of the entire wedding party and guests,” he says.

Travel Insurance Does Not Cover the Event Itself

It’s important to note that travel insurance will not cover lost deposits related to the wedding event itself, such as your deposits for the venue, caterer, flowers and other event expenses.

To cover those payments, look into event insurance or wedding insurance. For example, WedSafe’s wedding insurance will cover cancellation for weddings that were to take place in certain countries outside the U.S. such as Canada, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Travel Insurance Decisions Depending on the Destination

In many cases, travel insurance policies don’t depend specifically on the destination. Instead, they accommodate needs based on your age or medical history, whether you’ll be traveling with children or pets, or if you are traveling with expensive items.

“In the case of medical coverage, however, the destination could potentially come into play,” says Adamski, especially if your destination is in the U.S. versus, say, Europe. For example, if you have a medical problem in Hawaii, your U.S. plan covers you. But U.S. health plans can be limited or offer no coverage outside the U.S. So if your destination wedding is in Aruba or Rome, travel medical insurance becomes critical.

“If the travelers were concerned about their medical coverage while traveling abroad, they may well want to consider a travel insurance plan with higher levels of medical expense and evacuation coverage,” says Adamski.

Additionally, AIG Travel offers an optional “Medical Bundle” (available in all states except New York) that doubles the base medical expense and emergency evacuation benefits.

Could the wedding be affected by COVID? Make sure your travel insurance plan covers COVID-related cancellation and medical costs. See Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best pandemic travel insurance.

The right coverage can also vary depending on the destination and time of year.

For example, the Caribbean is a popular destination but summers can pack the punch of hurricanes and other bad weather that can ultimately cancel a wedding, notes Megan Moncrief, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.

Forbes Advisor found that the best travel insurance plans provide $250,000 or $500,000 for medical expenses and $1 million for emergency medical evacuation. If you are attending a wedding in a remote destination, you may want to consider these high levels of coverage.

Or if your trip involves multiple flight connections, consider trip interruption, travel delay and missed connection benefits, says Moncrief.

Travel Insurance for Other Wedding Concerns

Adamski notes that travel mishaps for a destination wedding are often no different than problems common to regular vacations: trip interruption, trip delays, medical incidents requiring hospitalization or evacuation, and baggage loss or damage.

If you’re especially concerned about your luggage getting lost along the way, look for a plan that includes higher limits of baggage coverage, says Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. Or if you just want to make sure you have spending money if you’re stuck in an airport for a while, Berkshire Hathaway Travel

Protection’s AirCare can reimburse you immediately if you’re delayed by a problem that’s covered by the policy.

The top travel insurance plans for baggage loss and damage provide $2,500 or even $3,000 in coverage.

But there’s one unique destination-wedding problem: Cancellation if the bride or groom backs out of the wedding altogether. For this, AIG Travel offers an optional policy enhancement specific to weddings: The “Wedding Bundle” (available in all states except New York) extends the basic trip cancellation benefit to cover a wedding that has been canceled by the bride or groom. (Although the cancellation coverage cannot apply to the bride or groom’s trip.)

