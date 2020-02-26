Travel-food group SSP warns on coronavirus hit to sales

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British travel-food company SSP SSPG.L warned on Wednesday of a 50% fall in February sales across the Asia Pacific region as the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp decline in domestic and international air passenger.

The company, which gets 8% of its revenue from the region, said overall group revenue in February would fall by between 10 million pounds and 12 million pounds as a result, with a reduction in operating profit of about 4 million pounds to 5 million pounds.

SSP, which operates restaurants and bars in airports and railway stations, also said it had seen some impact to passenger numbers at its airports in Australia, as well as at major travel hubs in the Middle East and India.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Patrick Graham)

((patrick.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 9429; Reuters Messaging: patrick.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.