Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We’re Watching For on Black Friday

Whether you’re a frequent or a casual traveler, Black Friday is the time to start watching for some great travel deals on flights, vacations, cruises and hotels. Certain airlines and companies slash their prices around this time of year, making for some excellent savings opportunities as you enjoy your next trip.

And Black Friday isn’t the only time to keep an eye out for these top deals.

I’m a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations

Be Aware: Don’t Book a Vacation on This Day of the Week

“The Tuesday following Black Friday is often considered one of the best days for travel deals each year,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “This year is likely going to be no different — expect to find plenty of great deals on vacation packages, cruises, rental cars and more.”

Although it’s a little too soon to say just how steep these discounts and deals are going to be, here’s what we’re anticipating this Black Friday.

Black Friday: 8 Flight Deals

One of the biggest deals travelers are looking for this Black Friday are those offered by specific airlines. Here are the main ones that are likely to drop their prices this year.

American Airlines and Spirit

“I’ve observed that Black Friday presents excellent opportunities for travelers to score great deals,” said Andy Kolodgie, owner of Property Leads. “Among them are American Airlines and Spirit, which have in the past offered the tickets for domestic flights below $100.”

Southwest

Southwest Airlines already has some low-cost airplane tickets for domestic flights. In fact, the average flight costs around $142. But you can expect even cheaper deals this Black Friday.

“Based on historical trends, budget airlines tend to go all-in during Black Friday,” said Nikita Sherbina, the founder and CEO of Aiscreen. Like Spirit, Sherbina said that Southwest tends to drop their prices significantly around this time of year, especially for flights going to less conventional destinations.

Delta

According to Eloisa Hife, a frequent traveler and CTO at BarkLikeMeow, Delta is another airline to check out this Black Friday — especially for domestic travel.

“Major domestic airlines like Southwest, Delta, and American Airlines often participate in Black Friday sales, offering deep discounts on popular routes,” said Hife.

This year, Delta’s offering round-trip domestic flights for less than $300. And if you’re going to Europe, you can get a round-trip ticket for just $800.

JetBlue

JetBlue is another budget-friendly airline that often offers some great deals — especially around the holidays.

“As a full-time traveler and travel blogger, I always keep an eye on specific airlines for flight deals around Black Friday,” said Emily Concannon, a full-time traveler and the owner and author of Emily Embarks and Sea to Summit Alaska. “JetBlue, in particular, will often drop domestic flights as low as $69.”

Emirates

If you’re looking for international flights, check out the Emirates. While the airline tends to have some pricier options throughout the rest of the year, you’re more likely to score some deals around November.

“I can’t lie, it is true that Black Friday often brings some of the year’s best travel deals. Airlines and travel agencies typically offer significant discounts to attract customers during this period,” said Grzegorz Robok, CEO of Evisa Express and VisaFly.com.

The Emirates, Robok continued, tends to offer some great deals on international routes.

Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines

Etihad Airways, a national airline in the United Arab Emirates, and Turkish Airlines both offer great Black Friday travel deals as well. Some of these deals are for domestic flights, while others are international.

“International airlines, like Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Turkish Airlines, may offer attractive deals on long-haul flights, especially to destinations like Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,” said Hife.

Through November 28, 2023, Turkish Airlines is offering special fares on trips to places like Budapest, Athens, and Istanbul.

Black Friday: Hotel and Travel Destination Deals

Next up are hotel and travel destination deals this Black Friday. Quite a few hotel chains are currently or about to offer deals to their customers. Some of these deals, according to Tonya Fleetwood, Senior Vice President of GV Public Relations, include the following (exclusions apply):

24% off 2-night stays or more at the Bellmoor Inn and Spa (Rehoboth Beach, Delaware) — available from November 24 to 28, 2023

Up to 24% off rooms at the Hotel Bethany Beach (Bethany Beach, Delaware) — available from November 24 to 28, 2023

20% off your booking at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites (Bethany Beach, Delaware) — available from now through November 28, 2023

BOGO deal at The Marker San Francisco (San Francisco, California) for any stay booked from now through December 30, 2023 — available until November 27, 2023 *exclusions apply

20% off at the Sheraton Redding at the Sundial Bridge (Redding, California) — available November 24 to 27, 2023

Up to 20% off stays between November 24 and March 31, 2024 when booked at the Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown (Salt Lake City, Utah) — available from November 24 to 27, 2023

And those aren’t your only options. The upcoming NH Collection’s Black Friday sale is offering up to 40% off rooms for its Discovery Members. Non-members will still receive up to a 30% discount.

New York (USA)

Milan (Italy)

Venice (Italy)

Florence (Italy)

London (UK)

Prague (Czech Republic)

Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

Frankfurt (Germany)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Madrid (Spain)

The NH Collection’s Black Friday sale is available until November 28, 2023. Also, check out other popular tourist hotspots and off-the-beaten path destinations — you never know what you might find.

“Destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, and New York City are likely to see significant price drops on hotels and vacation packages, catering to holiday travelers,” said Hife. “Consider exploring less popular destinations that may offer hidden gems and more affordable rates during Black Friday sales.”

Black Friday: Cruise Line Deals

Planning a cruise? Now’s the perfect time to book your trip.

“If you’re taking a cruise in 2024, you’ll likely see great deals on excursions, drink packages and other onboard experiences during Black Friday through Cyber Week,” said Landau. “Looking at off-season travel can be a good way to get deals as well. For example, booking an Alaskan or Canadian cruise for the summer can give you even more significant savings. “

Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor, suggested booking cruises and other aspects of your trip through sites like Expedia as these platforms offer some top Black Friday deals.

“Consumers can save up to 30% or more for members. To get good deals, sign in on their website to get alerts for the best travel deals,” said Radchenko. “Booking your next trip during the Black Friday sale is a great idea, as there are significant discounts on airfare, accommodations, and cruise packages.”

Bottom Line on Booking Your Trip This Black Friday

Ultimately, Black Friday is a great time to book your next trip if you’re looking to score some great deals. There are plenty of destinations to choose from, each with its own highlights and potential discounts, so think about where you want to go and start planning.

“Airlines, hotels, and travel companies compete fiercely for Black Friday deals, leading to a surge in discounts and promotions,” said Hife. “With a wider range of options available during Black Friday sales, you’re more likely to find deals that align with your preferences and budget.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We’re Watching For on Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.