Travel stocks are flying high as three excellent Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out. Recently, the FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine for use in the US. And Merck (MRK) will help manufacture JNJ’s vaccine, which will significantly boost the vaccination campaign and hopefully bring a return to normalcy soon.

Yesterday, President Biden said that there will be enough vaccines available for all US adults by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected. The pent-up demand could result in a travel boom later this year.

The airline industry is also expected to receive $14 billion in aid as part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. Investors should however remember that business travel may not return to pre-pandemic levels as many would continue remote working and video conferencing in the future as well.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), the only pure-play airline ETF, has seen enormous investor interest in past few months. Its top holdings are Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is the first ETF to focus on technology-focused global travel companies. Facedrive, TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Airbnb (ABNB) are its top holdings.

Please watch the short video above to learn more about these ETFs.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Get Free Report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report