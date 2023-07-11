Travel ETF (CRUZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 58.6% from its 52-week low price of $13.87/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

CRUZ in Focus

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF tracks the BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index, which measures the performance of globally listed companies primarily engaged in the travel and tourism industries. It charges 45 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).

Why the Move?

This corner of the broad market has been an area to watch lately, given the pick-up in travel. The travel industry has strongly recovered from the impact of COVID-19. The demand for travel is expected to rise this summer despite the fact that inflation has eaten into budgets for hotels, flights and other travel spending.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that CRUZ might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 47.90 and a low 20-day volatility of 19.56%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.