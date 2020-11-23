AZN

Travel, commodity stocks lift British shares on vaccine optimism

London stocks rose on Monday, extending their three-week rally, as travel and commodity stocks jumped after positive vaccine data from AstraZeneca, with hopes of a post Brexit-trade deal with European Union, also lifting the mood.

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.3%, after drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects.

Energy .FTNMX0530, mining .FTNMX1770 and aero .FTNMX2710 were among the biggest gainers on the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.7% with travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 stocks providing the biggest boost.

UK markets have already jumped more than 14% this month, after Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O and Moderna's MRNA.O vaccines' showed similar responses in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, raising hopes of a sooner-than expected recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

Adding to the mood, British health minister said UK aims to rollout a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, with life getting back to normal after Easter.

