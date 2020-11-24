Travel, commodity stocks boost London shares on vaccine hopes

EZJ

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by commodity stocks as investors remained hopeful of a swift economic recovery based on positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while travel stocks gained after England sought to shorten quarantine with a new testing system.

The commodity-heavy index .FTSE rose 0.8%, with energy .FTNMX0530 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks jumping on higher crude and metal prices. O/RMETL

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC added 0.8% after England said it will introduce a new COVID-19 test-and-release scheme on Dec. 15 to reduce quarantine period for incoming passengers from high-risk countries.

Shares of British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and low-cost airline EasyJet Plc EZJ.L jumped 5.4% and 5.7%, respectively, while travel group TUI AG TUIT.L and cruise operator Carnival Plc CCL.L surged 10.4% and 9.3% each.

"Today it seems to be just sort of a low-key dregs of the more recent optimistic trading based on the vaccine news," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

"Investors are still thinking long-term post-vaccine at the moment and are looking into various sectors that have been hemorrhaged in the last eight months."

A sharp rally in cyclicals like energy and bank stocks on vaccine-related cheer and hopes of a speedy economic recovery have helped the FTSE 100 index gain more than 14% this month, setting it for its best month on record.

Pets at Home Group PETSP.L tumbled 7.7% after it warned of an uncertain outlook in the initial weeks of a fresh UK lockdown.

Catering firm Compass Group Plc CPG.L rose 4.2% even as it reported a 75.5% slump in annual pretax profit.

Meat processor Cranswick Plc CWK.L added 3.6% after posting a higher first-half profit.

Technology firm IQE Plc IQE.L rose 4.1% after it forecast a higher annual revenue and said its chief executive officer would step down after three decades at the helm.

